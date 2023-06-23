“GMA” Guest List: Dulé Hill, Patti LaBelle and More to Appear Week of June 26th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 26th-July 1st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 26th-July 1st:
- Monday, June 26
- United States of Breakfast series: Texas with Lara Spencer and judges Chef Eddie Jackson, Erica Simon and Owen Daniels
- Dulé Hill and Patti LaBelle (The Wonder Years)
- Erica Warks (Fashion stylist)
- Tuesday, June 27
- United States of Breakfast: Cleveland with Janai Norman and judges Mike Brookbank and Dominique Moceanu
- Jason Derulo (Sing Your Name Out Loud)
- Wednesday, June 28
- United States of Breakfast: Boston with Gio Benitez and judges Antoinette Antonio and David Andrews
- Cheryl Kramer Kaye (Beauty expert)
- Chat and performance with Jason Mraz
- Thursday, June 29
- United States of Breakfast: Philadelphia with Will Reeve, judged by Jon Runyan, Chef Michael Solomonov and Alicia Vitarelli
- Fran Drescher (Secrets of the Morning)
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Bookcase) with Anna Quindlen (Write for Your Life)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 30
- United States of Breakfast: New York City with judges Barbara Corcoran, Carson Kressley, Chef Leah Cohen and Adam Richman
- Saturday, July 1
- Janai Norman live from the ESSENCE Festival
- Elizabeth Castellano (Save What’s Left)
- Cast of Once Upon a One More Time
- Crystelle Pereira (Flavor Kitchen; The Great British Bake Off finalist)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.