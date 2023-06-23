“GMA” Guest List: Dulé Hill, Patti LaBelle and More to Appear Week of June 26th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 26th-July 1st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 26th-July 1st:

Monday, June 26 United States of Breakfast series: Texas with Lara Spencer and judges Chef Eddie Jackson, Erica Simon and Owen Daniels Dulé Hill and Patti LaBelle ( The Wonder Years ) Erica Warks (Fashion stylist)

Tuesday, June 27 United States of Breakfast: Cleveland with Janai Norman and judges Mike Brookbank and Dominique Moceanu Jason Derulo ( Sing Your Name Out Loud )

Wednesday, June 28 United States of Breakfast: Boston with Gio Benitez and judges Antoinette Antonio and David Andrews Cheryl Kramer Kaye (Beauty expert) Chat and performance with Jason Mraz

Thursday, June 29 United States of Breakfast: Philadelphia with Will Reeve, judged by Jon Runyan, Chef Michael Solomonov and Alicia Vitarelli Fran Drescher ( Secrets of the Morning ) Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson ( The Bookcase ) with Anna Quindlen ( Write for Your Life ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 30 United States of Breakfast: New York City with judges Barbara Corcoran, Carson Kressley, Chef Leah Cohen and Adam Richman

Saturday, July 1 Janai Norman live from the ESSENCE Festival Elizabeth Castellano ( Save What’s Left ) Cast of Once Upon a One More Time Crystelle Pereira ( Flavor Kitchen ; The Great British Bake Off finalist)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.