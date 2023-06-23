“GMA3” Guest List: Rebecca Black, Danny Freeman and More to Appear Week of June 26th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 26th-30th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 26th-30th:

Monday, June 26 Laphonza Butler on reproductive rights (EMILY’s List president) Sara Azari and Jim Griffin ( The Presumption ) Dulé Hill ( The Wonder Years )

Tuesday, June 27 Devin Dwyer on fertility equality within the LQBTQ+ community Podcast of the Month with Touré ( Touré Show ) Danny Freeman ( Danny Loves Pasta )

Wednesday, June 28 Rebecca Black and Phil Lipof for Prime Playlist series Bear Grylls ( Running Wild with Bear Grylls ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 29 Blake Leeper and Einar Thorsteinsson ( Abled ) C.J. King (fashion designer and Junk Kouture finalist)

Friday, June 30 – GMA3 ‘90s Summer Party Adam Richman with a ‘90s-themed cooking demo ( The Food That Built America ) Performance with DJ Cassidy, Kid ‘n Play, Rakim and Treach ( DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic )



