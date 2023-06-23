Kidpik Puts a Fun Spin on Kids’ Fashion with Limited Edition Boxes Inspired by “World’s Best”

Kidpik Corp. has announced a fun collaboration surrounding the release of the Disney+ original movie World's Best with fashionable outfits inspired by the styles seen in the film.
What’s Happening:
- There’s a new Disney fashion collab available now and this time the styles are just for kids! Disney and Kidpik have teamed up to present pre-styled "Classic to Cool" boxes that will help parents teach their children to embrace the message of expressing your true self and letting your personality and confidence shine bright.
- Whether your child is feeling bookish, starworthy or both, there's a Fall fashion look for every mood, available to shop ahead of the back-to-school season. Designed for mini mathematicians and trendy teens, with sizes 2-16 and shoe sizes 9-6, Kidpik's limited-edition boxes make getting ready in the morning as easy as "1, 2, 3."
- Each box is packed with 7 style variables that can be combined to create multiple looks. These limited-edition fashion boxes are available with or without shoes and come with a matching accessory, adding that little extra something to your kid's look.
- Kidpik's boxes curated in celebration of World's Best are available for a one-time purchase with no subscription needed, starting at $98. Visit Kidpik.com/worldsbest to shop the limited-edition fashion boxes and start the new school year off with an A+ fashion look!
World’s Best Pre-Styled Fashion Boxes
The Freestyle Emcee – Boys’
- Blue, color-blocked jacket
- Joggers
- Short-sleeve retro boom box graphic tee
- Long-sleeve henley
- Knit, pull-on cargo joggers
- White high-top sneakers
- Skateboard keychain
The Big Brain Wonder – Boys’
- Long-sleeve plaid shirt in neutral tones
- Skinny pull-on jeans
- Striped polo shirt
- Color-block vest
- Chino pants
- Brown perforated sneakers
- Faux leather bracelet
The Hip-Hop Superstar – Girls’
- Plush velour tracksuit featuring sequin side stripes
- Black and white heart bouquet graphic tee
- Pleated plaid skirt
- Splatter print skinny jeans
- Glossy black patent leather combat boots
- White rhinestone sunglasses
The Genius – Girls:
- Multicolor, geometric shirtdress
- Cat graphic tee
- Pink, plaid pleated skirt
- Long sleeve varsity sweater
- Classic skinny jeans
- Rhinestone penny loafers
- Cute hair clips
About World’s Best:
- World's Best is a hip-hop musical comedy adventure that tells the story of 12-year-old Prem, as he navigates life as that junior high kid in the high school math class. His journey from "math kid" to aspiring hip-hop superstar takes center stage, spurred by the discovery of his late father's career as a great rapper.
About KIDPIK Corp.:
- Founded in 2016, Kidpik is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences.
- Kidpik delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids.
- For more information, visit Kidpik.com.
