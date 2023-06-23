Kidpik Puts a Fun Spin on Kids’ Fashion with Limited Edition Boxes Inspired by “World’s Best”

Kidpik Corp. has announced a fun collaboration surrounding the release of the Disney+ original movie World's Best with fashionable outfits inspired by the styles seen in the film.

What’s Happening:

There’s a new Disney fashion collab available now and this time the styles are just for kids! Disney and Kidpik have teamed up to present pre-styled "Classic to Cool" boxes

Whether your child is feeling bookish, starworthy or both, there's a Fall fashion look for every mood, available to shop ahead of the back-to-school season. Designed for mini mathematicians and trendy teens, with sizes 2-16 and shoe sizes 9-6, Kidpik's limited-edition boxes make getting ready in the morning as easy as "1, 2, 3."

Each box is packed with 7 style variables that can be combined to create multiple looks. These limited-edition fashion boxes are available with or without shoes and come with a matching accessory, adding that little extra something to your kid's look.

Kidpik's boxes curated in celebration of World's Best are available for a one-time purchase Kidpik.com/worldsbest

World’s Best Pre-Styled Fashion Boxes

Blue, color-blocked jacket

Joggers

Short-sleeve retro boom box graphic tee

Long-sleeve henley

Knit, pull-on cargo joggers

White high-top sneakers

Skateboard keychain

Long-sleeve plaid shirt in neutral tones

Skinny pull-on jeans

Striped polo shirt

Color-block vest

Chino pants

Brown perforated sneakers

Faux leather bracelet

Plush velour tracksuit featuring sequin side stripes

Black and white heart bouquet graphic tee

Pleated plaid skirt

Splatter print skinny jeans

Glossy black patent leather combat boots

White rhinestone sunglasses

Multicolor, geometric shirtdress

Cat graphic tee

Pink, plaid pleated skirt

Long sleeve varsity sweater

Classic skinny jeans

Rhinestone penny loafers

Cute hair clips

About World’s Best:

World's Best is a hip-hop musical comedy adventure that tells the story of 12-year-old Prem, as he navigates life as that junior high kid in the high school math class. His journey from "math kid" to aspiring hip-hop superstar takes center stage, spurred by the discovery of his late father's career as a great rapper.

About KIDPIK Corp.:

Founded in 2016, Kidpik is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences.

Kidpik delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids.

For more information, visit Kidpik.com

