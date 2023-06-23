Miles Morales, Moon Knight, and Spider-Man Join The Students of Strange Academy

Starting this August, the STRANGE ACADEMY students return in a thrilling saga taking place across three team-up issues: STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES #1, STRANGE ACADEMY: MOON KNIGHT #1, and STRANGE ACADEMY: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1
- School is back in session at Doctor Strange’s STRANGE ACADEMY! This August, writer Carlos Hernandez teams up with superstar artists Juann Cabal, Zé Carlos, and Vasco Georgiev for an extraordinary three-part saga which follows the students of Strange Academy as they team up with other heroes across the Marvel Universe!
- The interconnected story kicks off with STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES #1, continues with STRANGE ACADEMY: MOON KNIGHT #1, and concludes in October’s STRANGE ACADEMY: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 where all three spotlighted heroes work together with the students to take down a new foe! A hit with young readers and longtime Marvel Comics fans, STRANGE ACADEMY is a beloved new addition to the Marvel Universe overflowing with fascinating new characters and mystical mythology, and you won’t want to miss this exciting new chapter for Doctor Strange's school for sorcery!
- Strange Academy is kicking the school year off with a field trip to New York City to throw down against Brooklyn Visions Academy in the Multiversal Math Bowl! When a mysterious new villain crashes the mathletics, the students of Strange Academy must team up with Miles Morales to put a stop to his plots in STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES #1.
- Then, witness the devastating consequences that the Multiversal Math Bowl has unleashed on New York that force the students of Strange Academy to enter the orbit of Moon Knight in STRANGE ACADEMY: MOON KNIGHT #1! Is the brilliant new villain called The Equation more than even Moon Knight and his Midnight Mission can handle?
- And in the grand finale, STRANGE ACADEMY: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1, the Equation has taken down Miles Morales, Moon Knight and half the students of Strange Academy. Can Spidey swing in to help?