New “Haunted Mansion” Movie Featurette Talks About Disney Parks Attraction Influence

When hinges creak in doorless chambers… A new featurette about Disney’s new film adaptation of the Haunted Mansion has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Director Justin Simien specifically notes that he wanted everything to feel as if it came right off the Haunted Mansion attraction. The goal was to preserve the details that fans remember and expand around them.
- We get a good look at some of the sets which really do look similar to their Disney Parks counterparts.
- Featured in the short video are:
- Justin Simien – Director
- Tiffany Haddish – “Harriet”
- Jamie Lee Curtis – “Madame Leota”
- Rosario Dawson – “Gabbie”
- LaKeith Stanfield – “Ben”
- Owen Wilson – “Kent”
- Danny DeVito – “Bruce”
- Watch the featurette for yourself below:
- Justin Simien directs the movie, and stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th.