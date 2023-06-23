New “Haunted Mansion” Movie Featurette Talks About Disney Parks Attraction Influence

When hinges creak in doorless chambers… A new featurette about Disney’s new film adaptation of the Haunted Mansion has been released.

What’s Happening:

Director Justin Simien specifically notes that he wanted everything to feel as if it came right off the Haunted Mansion attraction. The goal was to preserve the details that fans remember and expand around them.

We get a good look at some of the sets which really do look similar to their Disney Parks counterparts.

Featured in the short video are: Justin Simien – Director Tiffany Haddish – “Harriet” Jamie Lee Curtis – “Madame Leota” Rosario Dawson – “Gabbie” LaKeith Stanfield – “Ben” Owen Wilson – “Kent” Danny DeVito – “Bruce”

Watch the featurette for yourself below: