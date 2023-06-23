Nick Fury, Talos “Secret Invasion” Marvel Legends Figures Part of Upcoming Build-A-Figure Wave

The Skrull invasion has begun! Today, Hasbro revealed new Marvel Legends Series Talos and Nick Fury figures to help fans and collectors identify who's the real deal, and who might be an imposter.

This week Marvel Secret Invasion

Today, Hasbro revealed the Marvel Legends action figures for Nick Fury and Talos based on their appearance in the show while also announcing that the duo is part of a Build-A-Figure wave!

Who or what the Build-A-Figure is remains to be seen as well as the other characters in the wave, but we’re hoping for G’iah (Emilia Clarke) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). In the meantime, fans can get started making room in their collection for these Talos and Fury.

Like many Marvel Legends figures, Talos comes with interchangeable human and Skrull head and hand pieces so that he can be displayed either way. As for Fury, he’s dressed in a long black trench coat, red knit cap, and signature eyepatch. He comes equipped with plenty of accessories including a smoking gun.

As always, the Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale collectibles boasting premium detail, deco, and multiple points of articulation. They’re perfect for imaginative play, dynamic display and even epic photo shoots.

Marvel Legends Talos and Nick Fury figures will be available later this year and each sells for $24.99.

Check back soon for links to these awesome collectibles.

Talos, a celebrated Skrull warrior, grapples with what it means to be a leader as he finds himself at odds with those closest to him.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES TALOS

Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Fall 2023

In the years following the Blip, a weary Nick Fury must face his biggest and most personal challenge yet when he learns of the Skrulls’ clandestine invasion of Earth.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES NICK FURY

Includes figure, 7 entertainment-inspired accessories

1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Fall 2023

