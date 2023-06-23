Disneyland Resort Shares Behind The Scenes Look At “Rogers: The Musical”

It looks like the cast can do this all day in a new behind-the-scenes look at a new limited-time offering debuting this summer at Disney California Adventure, “Rogers: The Musical.”

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort

The video shows the installation of backdrops, digital sets, and the cast rehearsing for the new musical show. Eagle eyed fans might catch a performer or two portraying other characters from the Marvel

Rogers: The Musical features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!

The show will be super powered by music, including “Save the City,” from the Disney+ Hawkeye ; “Star Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger; plus, five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical at the Disneyland Resort.

Rogers: The Musical is scheduled to perform several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement, June 30th–August 31st, 2023.

You’ll be able to access viewing areas for Rogers: The Musical through a virtual queue system available only via the Disneyland app.