Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Celebrating 10 Years of Space Shuttle Atlantis on Thursday, June 29th

It has been 10 years since Space Shuttle Atlantis began her new mission of continued education and inspiration at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. In celebration of this milestone, the public is invited to commemorate the anniversary at a star-studded event on Thursday, June 29th, 2023, which is included with admission.

What’s Happening:

There will be two live, in-person panels at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., during which attendees will hear firsthand mission memories from veteran NASA astronauts, including a few who flew on Atlantis.

The astronauts will answer pre-submitted questions from the public as part of the discussion. Questions can be submitted via Facebook Twitter Instagram

The following veteran NASA astronauts will be taking part in the celebration: Richard “Mike” Mullane (STS-41-D, STS-27, STS-36 and STS-62-A) Anna Fisher (STS-51-A) William “Bill” Shepard (STS-27 and U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame member) Guy Gardner (STS-27, STS-35 and STS-62-A) Mike Baker (STS-81, STS-52, STS-68 and STS-43) Jim Reilly (STS-117, STS-104 and STS-89) Chris Ferguson (STS-135, STS-126, STS-115, Boeing Crewed Flight Test, STS-400 and U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame member)

Opportunities will be available following the panels to snap a bucket-list selfie with the astronauts and space shuttle Atlantis.