Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Celebrating 10 Years of Space Shuttle Atlantis on Thursday, June 29th

It has been 10 years since Space Shuttle Atlantis began her new mission of continued education and inspiration at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. In celebration of this milestone, the public is invited to commemorate the anniversary at a star-studded event on Thursday, June 29th, 2023, which is included with admission.
What’s Happening:
- There will be two live, in-person panels at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., during which attendees will hear firsthand mission memories from veteran NASA astronauts, including a few who flew on Atlantis.
- The astronauts will answer pre-submitted questions from the public as part of the discussion. Questions can be submitted via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #Atlantis10. A selection of submitted questions will be chosen at random for the astronauts to answer.
- The following veteran NASA astronauts will be taking part in the celebration:
- Richard “Mike” Mullane (STS-41-D, STS-27, STS-36 and STS-62-A)
- Anna Fisher (STS-51-A)
- William “Bill” Shepard (STS-27 and U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame member)
- Guy Gardner (STS-27, STS-35 and STS-62-A)
- Mike Baker (STS-81, STS-52, STS-68 and STS-43)
- Jim Reilly (STS-117, STS-104 and STS-89)
- Chris Ferguson (STS-135, STS-126, STS-115, Boeing Crewed Flight Test, STS-400 and U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame member)
- Opportunities will be available following the panels to snap a bucket-list selfie with the astronauts and space shuttle Atlantis.
- Guests are encouraged to spend time at Space Shuttle Atlantis to explore more than 60 interactive exhibits celebrating the history, technology and impact of NASA’s Space Shuttle program.
- Not to be missed is the Shuttle Launch Experience, which has been called the “next best thing to an actual space shuttle launch.” A pre-launch briefing by veteran space shuttle commander Charles Bolden sets the scene, bringing guests into the heart of space shuttle operations. Once “on board,” experience the sights, sounds, and sensations of blasting into space aboard the space shuttle.
- Guests can also visit Forever Remembered, a moving memorial that honors the astronauts who lost their lives during space shuttle missions STS-51L Challenger and STS-107 Columbia.