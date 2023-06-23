“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Tony Evans Jr., Peyton List and More to Appear Week of June 26th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of June 26th-30th:

Monday, June 26 – I Didn’t See it Coming Exclusive interview and performance with Tony Evans Jr. John Ivanowski and Delayne Pence Ivanowski (Daughter donated kidney to her dad) Peyton List ( School Spirits ) Baby Keaton (a toddler with adorable reaction to seeing his mom, Magen Luster, clearly when he tried on prescription glasses for the first time)

Tuesday, June 27 – Reshape Your Life Larenz Tate ( Power Book II: Ghost ) Ali Landry ( Reshape Your Life, Don’t Settle Because You Are Worth It ) Eric Sedeno (Break-up led him to become a viral sensation)

Wednesday, June 28 – Candid Conversations Hillary Rodham Clinton Alice Chun ( Gutsy ) Women open up about the imbalance they face in today’s dating pool Lewis Howes ( The Great Mindset: Unlock The Power of Your Mind and Live Your Best Life )

Thursday, June 29 – Women Taking Charge Chrissy King, ( The Body Liberation Project: How Understanding Racism and Diet Culture Helps Cultivate Joy and Build Collective Freedom ) Panel of women share their body-shaming experiences Tamala Jones ( Every Breath She Takes ) Kimberly Santiago-Vega (Quit her career in academia to become a roofer)

Friday, June 30 Kelly Rizzo ( Eat Travel Rock TV ; Favorite food from her travels; how she’s coping after the passing of husband, Bob Saget) Lolo Spencer ( The Sex Lives of College Girls ; Discusses life with muscular dystrophy) Keshia Knight Pulliam ( The Hillsdale Adoption Scam ) Performance by Jennifer Holliday (Original “DreamGirl;” “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going”)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.