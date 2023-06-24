Superstar Artist Mark Brooks Celebrates 60 Years of the Avengers and X-Men with New Corner Box Covers

Throughout 2023, superstar artist Mark Brooks will honor the 60th anniversaries of the Avengers and the X-Men with new corner box variant covers and Marvel shared a first look.

Utilizing the classic comic book tradition of corner boxes in a unique new way, Brooks depicts lineups and characters from both team’s histories.

Fans can check out the two installments that will debut in September, adorning “Avengers #4″ and “X-Men #25.”

For this duo, Brooks spotlights some notable roster shakeups from the ‘80s by featuring fan-favorite members such as Sersi and Black Knight on the “Avengers #4″ corner box variant cover and Dazzler and Longshot on the “X-Men #25″ corner box variant cover.

On these stunning covers, Brooks also depicts mainstays like Vision, Black Widow

Amidst the dark times of “Fall of X,” the character will take on that codename once more starting in this very issue.

What they're saying: