Superstar Artist Mark Brooks Celebrates 60 Years of the Avengers and X-Men with New Corner Box Covers

Throughout 2023, superstar artist Mark Brooks will honor the 60th anniversaries of the Avengers and the X-Men with new corner box variant covers and Marvel shared a first look.
- Utilizing the classic comic book tradition of corner boxes in a unique new way, Brooks depicts lineups and characters from both team’s histories.
- Fans can check out the two installments that will debut in September, adorning “Avengers #4″ and “X-Men #25.”
- For this duo, Brooks spotlights some notable roster shakeups from the ‘80s by featuring fan-favorite members such as Sersi and Black Knight on the “Avengers #4″ corner box variant cover and Dazzler and Longshot on the “X-Men #25″ corner box variant cover.
- On these stunning covers, Brooks also depicts mainstays like Vision, Black Widow, and Magneto as well as Kitty Pryde during her classic era as Shadowcat.
- Amidst the dark times of “Fall of X,” the character will take on that codename once more starting in this very issue.
What they're saying:
- Artist Mark Brooks: "There are many reasons why I was attracted to comics as a kid and the corner box was a big part of it. I knew what issue number and who I could expect to see in the issue. It was a little preview to tantalize the reader. It was always heads, a full figure, or a micro-scene. No matter what, it enticed me to pick the book up. It’s why I started the #LetMarkCornerbox campaign in earnest on Twitter. It was primarily a joke to express my love for the corner box. It ended up taking on a bit of a life of its own. When C.B. [Cebulski] told me that they’d like this to become a reality, I couldn’t pass it up. I’ve penciled well over 100 heads so far. I don’t plan on stopping until Marvel says, 'Okay, that’s enough!'"