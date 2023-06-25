D23 Celebrates “WALL-E” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” With New Gold Member Exclusive Pins

D23 is set to release two new Gold Member exclusive pins this week, one celebrating a Pixar classic, and the other building up excitement for the final Indiana Jones film.

D23 Exclusive Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Pin:

Discover the secrets of your destiny with this adventurous pin! This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin is an intrepid way to celebrate the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny . It depicts the famed archaeologist, Prof. Henry Jones Jr., set against the background of the Dial of Destiny. Just like Indy, this amazing pin is sure to point you in the direction of only the boldest trails, leading you on the adventure of a lifetime.

D23 Exclusive WALL-E 15th Anniversary Pin: