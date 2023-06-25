Knott’s Berry Farm Hoping to Reopen Xcelerator Roller Coaster Later This Summer

The tallest roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm, Xcelerator, has been closed for an unplanned refurbishment for over a year now. Thrill seekers are hopefully in luck though, as according to the Orange County Register, Knott’s hopes to reopen the coaster this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Xcelerator is a 1950s themed roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm that accelerates you from 0 to 82 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds. This coaster will transport its riders to a height of 205 feet, before completing two hairpin turns.
- The coaster first opened in 2002 with a teal and reddish-pink color scheme, and received a new, multi-colored paint scheme early last year.
- Following its repaint, Xcelerator unexpectedly closed to replace and refurbish components of the ride’s launch control system, according to Knott’s officials.
- Replacement parts for Xcelerator have arrived and Knott’s is working with the ride maker on an installation schedule.
- “Safety is always the top priority at Knott’s Berry Farm and all Cedar Fair parks,” according to Knott’s officials. “When the ride reopens to guests, it will have been thoroughly tested and recommissioned.”
- The park stated to the OC Register that their current goal is to reopen the coaster later this summer.
- Xcelerator’s troubles are part of a series of setbacks in recent years suffered by hydraulic launch coasters made by Intamin Amusement Rides, including Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point and Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure.