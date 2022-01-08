Xcelerator at Knott’s Berry Farm Debuts Striking New Color Scheme

The tallest roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm, Xcelerator, has recently received a brand new paint color scheme that has added a lot more variety of colors to the track.
What’s Happening:
- Xcelerator is a 1950s themed roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm that will accelerate you from 0 to 82 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds. This coaster will transport its riders to a height of 205 feet, before completing two hairpin turns.
- The coaster first opened in 2002 with a teal and reddish-pink color scheme.
- With its recent refurbishment, the track is now painted in various different colors, from red to yellow to black, resembling a fiery drag strip.
Hop on in and hold on tight! Our '57 Chevys are ready to go in style on the newly repainted Xcelerator! So slick back your hair and grab your leather jacket; these cars are leaving the station for a 0-82 mph journey through 2,202 feet of track. #knotts
📸 : @knotts_network pic.twitter.com/pnzx2jiplb
— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) January 6, 2022
- Twitter user Attractions 360° has some more photos of the fantastic new color scheme for Xcelerator:
The new paint job on Xcelerator looks great! @Knotts 🎢 pic.twitter.com/OXxrKQzniL
— Attractions 360° (@SoCal360) December 27, 2021
