Knott’s Peanuts Celebration Happening Daily for the First Time Beginning January 22nd

by | Jan 5, 2022 10:45 AM Pacific Time

Knott’s Berry Farm is getting ready for their annual Peanuts Celebration, now happening daily for the first time ever!

What’s Happening:

  • The Knott's Peanuts Celebration invites guests to step into the iconic world of Charles M. Schulz comic strips as the characters take over the entire theme park with special activities for everyone, now taking place daily beginning January 22nd through March 6th.
  • The limited-time event welcomes fans of all ages to join in on the excitement with family-friendly options for guests to play and interact with the Peanuts Gang throughout the park.
  • The celebration features a new stage show, a new Charles Schulz exhibit, plenty of new Peanuts-inspired food items, and last but not least, a brand-new walk-around character to join in on the fun.

  • At the Calico Mine Stage, the Peanuts characters will be debuting a brand-new musical for guests with It's Your Life, Charlie Brown. During the day, Charlie Brown gets the shock of his life on the game show "It's Your Life!" There will be music, fun and surprise guests, including the world's most famous beagle, Snoopy!
  • The stage will transform into a musical extravaganza at nightfall as the park hosts Woodstock's Musical Festival. The musical event features the Peanuts Gang joined by the family-friendly indie band The Jelly of the Month Club, performing a high-energy rock concert for the whole family.

  • The Peanuts-inspired festivities will continue at the Bird Cage Theatre as the park offers an experience that gives both the young and the young at heart a lesson on how to draw their favorite Peanuts characters. The Peanuts Sketch School will include our resident art teacher, who will provide step-by-step instructions on creating the perfect Peanuts masterpiece.
  • At Calico's Town Hall, a new family-friendly, Peanuts-inspired exhibit will be open for guests to experience. The new exhibit, Take Care with Peanuts, invites us to laugh together at the fun and foibles of the Peanuts Gang as they grapple with some of life's biggest questions and ideas. Guests can take a look at the inspiration behind some of the most popular themes in Peanuts through Schulz's comic strips, photos, and drawings.

  • Join in on a Western escapade with Franklin and Linus as they transform into cowboys in the Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree at Calico Park. The boys are looking to challenge guests with some of the rootinest, tootinest games in Calico.
  • Also in Ghost Town is Pigpen's Pig Pen, where everyone's favorite messy pal will be joining the rest of the Peanuts Gang as he hosts a special meetup at the Livery Stables with some of his favorite animal friends.
  • Venture into Camp Snoopy, where the Camp Snoopy Theater will now feature the Music Goes 'Round and Around during the day. Sally and Schroeder will host a retrospect of melodies sure to make the audience dance in the aisles.

  • Don't forget to hop aboard the Grand Sierra Railroad to experience a one-of-a-kind adventure as riders travel with the Peanuts Gang to the Beagle Bonanza in this fun ride overlay.
  • While visiting Fiesta Village, guests can uncover an experience guaranteed to make everyone dance – Discoteca de Silencio or silent disco. The fun begins with guests strapping on a set of headphones and enjoying some upbeat tunes. Snoopy's brother, Spike, hosts the party bound to be the most fun guests can experience while quiet in Spike's Silent Disco.
  • Just in time for the Peanuts Celebration, the DJs of K-NOT Radio, the hippest station on the Boardwalk, are spinning Peanuts music. You might even hear a special guest or two, so be sure to tune in.
  • The fun continues at Boardwalk BBQ, where you can grab a seat to enjoy the smooth sounds of The James Street Trio that will transport you to the hometown of the Peanuts Gang with their tribute to the music of Vince Guaraldi.

  • The park also released some short clips of what you can expect from the Peanut’s Celebration, which you can watch below:

The Peanuts Celebration runs daily from January 22nd through March 6th at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

 
 
