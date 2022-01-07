Montezooma’s Revenge at Knott’s Berry Farm Closing Monday, January 10th for a Lengthy Refurbishment

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced that their oldest roller coaster, Montezooma’s Revenge, will close this Monday, January 10th, for a major refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- Montezooma’s Revenge is a roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm that catapults passengers out of the station at 55 mph in just 4.5 seconds, up through a 76 foot, 360° loop, and then to the top of a 148-foot tower.
- After a moment of weightlessness, the train zooms down the tower, backward, goes through the loop, and passes through the station up a second 112 foot tower, then down the tower into the station.
- Today, Knott’s announced that this historic coaster will be upgraded with exciting changes while keeping the ride’s unique charm that guests have loved for generations.
- The United States’ only flywheel-launched roller coaster will be closing for refurbishment this Monday, January 10th.
- The new Montezooma’s Revenge is scheduled to open in 2023.
- Knott’s has stated that more information on the refurbishment will be revealed later this year.
