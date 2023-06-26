Stitch Day Fun Continues with Incredible Products from Disney, Corkcicle, Amazon and More

Stitch Day fun is happening all over the country and as Disney fans celebrate Experiment 626 is style! Disney has gathered up a series of their favorite items for Sitch Day and beyond that fans will surely adore.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Today is the day to celebrate all things Lilo & Stitch and fans can explore a playful mix of color, creativity and whimsy that our otherworldly monster friend is known for on a variety of collections from shopDisney

Offerings span a variety of price points, and Disney has shared some of their favorite products for those looking to celebrate Stitch – even beyond #626Day!

Whether Stitch causes chaos in the house for the whole ‘ohana or creates the fun outdoors, there are so many exciting ways to honor our favorite alien. Let’s take a look!

Loungefly’s Stitch Sandcastle and Beach Surprise Mini Backpack (available beginning on #626Day) is perfect for any adventure. While it may leave you wondering if he’s surprising Scrump or knocking down the sandcastle, the bag provides a comfy yet fashionable way to pack for an afternoon out.

Stay hydrated on your day out with Corckcicle’s new Lilo and Stitch mugs and for the biggest fans, there’s a special gift set, all available for purchase beginning on #626Dday.

Got a four-legged friend? The Stitch Snacking Poses Dog Leash is a great way to show off your pooch, whether dropping them off at the salon or picking them up!

shopDisney has dozens of items to choose from and offers free shipping on purchases of $75+ (pretax, with code SHIPMAGIC). A new Stitch Plush is debuting on Monday to mark #626Day, and don’t miss the floppy, flexible and soft Stich Bucket Hat for Adults offering a cool break from the sun with its vintage surfer-style design!

Keep on schedule or write down your thoughts with Happy Planner’s journal. Its customizable design with dividers and stickers lets you create and organize the way you like best!

If your phone is your best friend for notes and diary entries, add a pop of color and safety prop with PopSockets Phone Grip with Expanding Kickstand.

Disney Lilo & Stitch Experiment 626 Beach Hype Jersey [BoxLunch Exclusive]: Perfect for cool summer nights and beyond the sunlight, this exclusive hype jersey features a white backdrop with a Hawaiian beach scene as Lilo dances with Scrump, making for the perfect Disney addition to your wardrobe no matter the season.

Stitch ''Experiment 626'' T-Shirt for Kids: Ride the Hawaiian rollercoaster alongside our mischief-making mascot with this retro 1980s’ surfer style tee featuring an all-over splatter effect.

Funko Pop! VHS Cover: Disney – Lilo & Stitch [Amazon Exclusive]: Perfect for desk, room décor or play time, celebrate the true meaning of ‘ohana with the exclusive Pop! VHS Cover of Lilo and Stitch. This vinyl Stitch channels his out-of-this-world energy on a surfboard!

Just Play Disney Street Beach 13-inch Character Head Plush Stitch [Amazon Exclusive]: Celebrate summer with this cuddly Street Beach Disney Stitch Character Head Plush, from car trips or flights to summer vacation hotspots.

Lilo & Stitch Sleep Eye Mask: Perfect for travel, sleeping time and rest for your own Experiment 626s. This comfortable elastic strap makes the mask not easy to fall off.

