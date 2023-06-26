Josh Gad Asks Fans For Help Reviving “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” Reboot

Disney Legend Josh Gad has taken to social media to plead for fan outcry to revive a stalled project at the Walt Disney Studios that would say him reboot the decades-old Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise.
What’s Happening:
- Back in 2019, fans may recall that a reboot/sequel was touted as in development reviving the late 80s/90s hit – Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.
- At the time, it was announced that original director Joe Johnston would return alongside star Josh Gad, who would play the role of Nick Szalinski, son of inventor Wayne Szalinksi who was originally played by Rick Moranis.
- Though Gad didn’t originate the role of the son in the film, he would pick up the story 30 years later and find himself recreating the incidents of the original film, where he would also end up shrinking children of his own.
- Now in 2023, Gad, who has since been named a Disney Legend, took to social media to share an update to the film, as well an unofficial poster to the project, which was set to be titled “Shrunk.”
- Gad tweeted, “A lot of u ask me what’s going on with this film. Truth is, we were inches from starting and then COVID hit, inches from starting again & then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from starting again & budget got the best of us. If you want it, let your local @disney know."
- This is another in a line of projects starring Gad that have been shelved by Disney. A high-profile prequel series where he would reprise his role from the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, LeFou, alongside Luke Evans as Gaston was canceled, as well as a new Muppet-based series he was involved in which also never saw the light of day.
- While Gad is pleading with fans to speak up and ask for the film, no official word has been made by Disney regarding the status of “Shrunk” at this time.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now