Hong Kong Disneyland Recognizes Local Students During “We Did It!” Award Ceremony

Today, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) and the Committee on Home-School Co-operation (CHSC) co-hosted a ceremony for the “We Did It!” Award Scheme 2022/23, a program aimed at recognizing students across Hong Kong who show enthusiasm and an active desire to develop their interests by engaging in non-academic school-based activities or activities outside schools, as well as parents who play an active role in supporting their children's participation.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the CHSC this year, for the first time the program has been expanded to cover all primary, secondary and special schools in Hong Kong.

As part of the Government’s “Happy Hong Kong” campaign, HKDL will sponsor park tickets for students and parents selected through the scheme.

Officiating Guests at the ceremony included Choi Yuk-lin, Secretary for Education of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Eugene Fong, Chairman of CHSC.

The event brought together parents, students, educators and dignitaries to celebrate the achievements of these young talents and the unwavering support of their parents.

Choi said that the “We Did It!” Award Scheme showed appreciation to parents who actively engaged in their children's extracurricular pursuits, and recognized students who participated in related activities to develop their interests and goals, as well as challenge themselves. She said the Education Bureau actively promoted home-school collaboration, encouraged schools to organize more educational activities and collaborate with parents. Choi sincerely thanked Hong Kong Disneyland and CHSC for supporting home-school initiatives over the years.

The scheme aims to empower students to achieve well-rounded development by actively participating in different kinds of activities, unleashing their full potential. This year’s awardees participated in a wide range of activities, from rock climbing and dancing to archery and rowing.

Lau Chiu Yee, a secondary school student at Hong Chi Morninghill School, who swims with the Hong Kong Sports Association for Persons with Intellectual Disability and has also won swimming competitions held by Special Olympics Hong Kong, was recognized for her outstanding participation in swimming, which not only showed her passion for sport, but also inspired her peers to make a positive impact in the community.

More than 400 primary, secondary and special schools applied for the scheme this year. Each participating school nominated parents or students who have demonstrated outstanding performance as awardees. Each awardee will receive a commendation certificate and park tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Moriarty, managing director of HKDL, expressed his enthusiasm for the scheme: “The beauty of this scheme is that it not only recognizes the fantastic achievements of students, but it also honors the parents who work tirelessly to make their children’s dreams come true. They perfectly embody Disney's spirit of encouraging everyone to chase their dreams in different ways.”