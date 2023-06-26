New Featurette Showcases The Action of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Just days ahead of the release of the final installment in the franchise, a new featurette for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the trademark action we can expect out of an Indiana Jones film.

What’s Happening:

Lucasfilm has shared a new featurette featuring some of the cast and creative minds behind the highly-anticipated fifth entry in the Indiana Jones saga, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny .

The video, which features Kathleen Kennedy, James Mangold, Steven Speilberg, Harrison Ford, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, shows a bit about the history of all the action in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, and the fact that Ford himself wanted the action to be as real as it was in the original films.

franchise, and the fact that Ford himself wanted the action to be as real as it was in the original films. The video also emphasizes that Harrison Ford is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for the final installment of the franchise, and performing most of the action himself when possible. However, the action is not for action’s sake, and a lot of heart is behind what we’re going to see in the new film.

In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag ), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) , John Rhys-Davies ( Raiders of the Lost Ark ), Toby Jones ( Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan) , Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) .

, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( ), Antonio Banderas , John Rhys-Davies ( ), Toby Jones ( Boyd Holbrook , Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen ( . Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

in 1981, has once again composed the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.