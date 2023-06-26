Original “Lilo & Stitch” Voice Actor Jason Scott Lee to Make Cameo Appearance in Upcoming Live-Action Adaptation

Original Lilo & Stitch star Jason Scott Lee, who voiced David, will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming live-action adaptation, according to Consequence Film.

Following various rumors that the actor would be appearing in the live-action adaptation, Scott Lee confirmed his role during a recent podcast interview.

He appeared on the podcast Kyle Meredith With… where he said he’ll be playing the luau manager in the new Lilo & Stitch . “I got a little, small [part]. They threw me some bones, and I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely! In any capacity,'” Scott said. “I just wanted to be a part of it, so it’s a three-day cameo, and I think it will be fun.” “I’m playing the luau manager. I get to see the kid that’s playing my character that I voiced, David. And I’ll get to see Lilo and I’ll get [to] see Nani, the new people, the actors that are playing them. So it’ll be fun.”

Tia Carrere, who provided the voice of Nani in the original animated classic, is also set to play a new character, Mrs. Kekoa in the live-action adaptation. Amy Hill will also star as another new character, TuTu.

Writer and director of the original film, Chris Sanders, who voiced the original genetic abomination, Stitch, is also set to reprise his role as Experiment 626 in the new film.

The cast also includes: Newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo Zach Galifianakis as Jumba Billy Magnussen as Pleakley Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani Kaipot Dudoit as David Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles

The film will be directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of the Oscar-nominated Marcel The Shell With Shoes On .

. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation, which is expected to be released on Disney+

The original animated film told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.