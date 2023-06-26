Original “Lilo & Stitch” Voice Actor Jason Scott Lee to Make Cameo Appearance in Upcoming Live-Action Adaptation

Original Lilo & Stitch star Jason Scott Lee, who voiced David, will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming live-action adaptation, according to Consequence Film.
What’s Happening:
- Following various rumors that the actor would be appearing in the live-action adaptation, Scott Lee confirmed his role during a recent podcast interview.
- He appeared on the podcast Kyle Meredith With… where he said he’ll be playing the luau manager in the new Lilo & Stitch.
- “I got a little, small [part]. They threw me some bones, and I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely! In any capacity,'” Scott said. “I just wanted to be a part of it, so it’s a three-day cameo, and I think it will be fun.”
- “I’m playing the luau manager. I get to see the kid that’s playing my character that I voiced, David. And I’ll get to see Lilo and I’ll get [to] see Nani, the new people, the actors that are playing them. So it’ll be fun.”
- Tia Carrere, who provided the voice of Nani in the original animated classic, is also set to play a new character, Mrs. Kekoa in the live-action adaptation. Amy Hill will also star as another new character, TuTu.
- Writer and director of the original film, Chris Sanders, who voiced the original genetic abomination, Stitch, is also set to reprise his role as Experiment 626 in the new film.
- The cast also includes:
- Newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo
- Zach Galifianakis as Jumba
- Billy Magnussen as Pleakley
- Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani
- Kaipot Dudoit as David
- Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles
- The film will be directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of the Oscar-nominated Marcel The Shell With Shoes On.
- Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation, which is expected to be released on Disney+.
- The original animated film told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.
