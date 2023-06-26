New Marvel Art Atelier Training Program Takes Place at Disneyland Paris’ Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Visitors to the Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at the Disneyland Paris Resort are getting a sneak peek at what the next generation of Marvel Artists look like thanks to a new program taking place at the hotel.

What’s Happening:

The Marvel Art Atelier is a new training programme for aspiring MARVEL artists. In June 2023, a class of five talented mentees unleashed their pen powers under the expert guidance of MARVEL mentor Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stormbreakers Peach Momoko and Natacha Bustos.

Giuseppe, Peach and Natacha taught the mentees the tricks and techniques they use to bring the page to life in a way that only MARVEL can do while simultaneously challenging them on specific MARVEL themes, too.

Among the young artists present, Federica Mancin was selected as the best mentee of the week on the basis of her work, including the final 24-hour challenge and winning her very first contract with MARVEL for a Marvel Comics cover.

Guests are now able to admire the best work with the expo at the Jack Kirby Legacy Gallery at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

At Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, the guest experience is taken to the next level with a holistic, 360-degree approach to storytelling and exclusive experiences including a Selfie Spot with Spider-Man at the Super Hero Station, a creative space for little ones called Marvel Design Studio, and the Hero Training Zone, an outdoor field with dedicated areas for a variety of sports activities to be enjoyed by guests of all ages.

This four-star hotel offers premium comfort and personalized services, while celebrating the culture and vibrant energy of New York City, styled as an iconic art gallery. With more than 350 pieces of artwork on display, spanning both comics and movies, it is one of the largest collections of MARVEL artwork in the world. The collection was created by more than 110 artists from all around the world and includes about 50 pieces created exclusively for the hotel.