Sophie and Valentina Run Into Lance Bass and Joey Fatone of NSYNC in This Week’s Episode of “How I Met Your Father”

90s kids, it’s gonna be… June 27th when Lance Bass and Joey Fatone of NSYNC make an appearance in a new episode of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father.

What’s Happening

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone of NSYNC make an appearance in this week's episode of How I Met Your Father – streaming Tuesday, June 27th on Hulu.

Hulu shared a 2-minute clip of the duo meeting with Sophie (Hillary Duff) and Valentina (Francia Raisa).

This morning, Francia Raisa also revealed a behind-the-scenes clip featuring the NSYNC stars on her Instagram.

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

How I Met Your Father was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father will continue with new episodes every Tuesday, leading up to a 2-episode season finale on Tuesday, July 11th.

For more How I Met Your Father fun, be sure to check out Bill's weekly recaps