Spider-Boy Ongoing Solo Comics Series Coming This November

Last year, Spider-Boy leapt onto the scene in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s hit Spider-Man series where he discovered that no one, not even his mentor and idol Peter Parker, remembered him. But while the characters of the Marvel Universe may not know this mysterious young hero, fans certainly do! After scoring sold-out printings of both his first appearance in Spider-Man #7 and his first solo adventure in last week’s Edge of Spider-Verse #3, Spider-Boy, aka Bailey Briggs, will soon headline his very own solo ongoing series starting this November!

will be penned by Spider-Boy co-creator Dan Slott, drawn by hotshot artist Paco Medina, and feature covers by Spider-Boy co-creator Humberto Ramos. Spinning directly out of , the new series will dive headfirst into Spider-Boy’s untold past by introducing his arch-nemesis and further exploring his connections to the Spider-Man mythos. Join Spider-Boy as he battles to restore his destiny and retake his place amongst the great heroes of the Marvel Universe! Here comes the spectacular Spider-Boy! After the events of “The End of Spider-Verse” story arc, Spider-Boy’s secret history as Spider-Man’s sidekick was nearly forgotten forever. But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures…TOGETHER! The freaktacular first issue will feature two pulse-pounding tales as Bailey teams up with Squirrel Girl and then confronts the mad scientist who made him into a monster… MADAME MONSTROSITY!

The mystery behind Spider-Boy’s origins will continue to develop in upcoming issues of Spider-Man. Check out the Spider-Boy #1 cover and get your hands on the exciting debut issue for Marvel Comics’ newest superstar when it hits stands in November!

