Celebrate Stitch Day with Special Menu Items at Disney Parks Across the Globe

Today is 6/26, otherwise known as Stitch Day! To celebrate the mischievous blue alien, Disney Parks across the globe are offering up some special Stitch-themed treats. The Disney Eats Instagram has shared some of the items you can get your hands on.
Disneyland Park:
- Tropical Fruit Parfait at Galactic Grill Late Night Dining for Stitch’s Interplanetary Beach Party Blast – Layers of orange cake, tropical syrup, guava mousse, chocolate crunchy pearls, and passion fruit mango compote
Disney’s All-Star Music Resort:
- Rockin' Stitch Cupcake at Intermission Food Court – Yellow cupcake filled with banana panna cotta topped with peanut butter buttercream, crisp pearls, and Stitch décor
Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort:
- Surfing Stitch Cupcake at End Zone Food Court – Yellow cupcake filled with raspberry ganache and topped with a wave of blue raspberry buttercream, crisp pearls, and Stitch décor
- Stitch Petit Cake at Amorette's Patisserie – Layers of pineapple mousse, orange chiffon, and guava jam
- Stitch Blueberry Lemonade Mousse Cake at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café – Blueberry ice cream mousse, lemonade-blueberry caramel, vanilla cake, and blue pineapple glaze
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort:
- Experiment 626 at Pineapple Lanai – Cotton candy soft-serve topped with white chocolate Stitch ears
- Stitch Dome Cake at Capt. Cook's and Kona Island Coffee Bar – Confetti cake, mint-chocolate chip mousse, fondant décor
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park:
- 626 Cone at Happy Landings Ice Cream – Blue birthday cake ice cream on a blue cone with chocolate accents
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort:
- Stitch Blueberry and Lemon Yogurt Cake and Scrump Coconut and Pineapple Cake with Raspberry Marshmallow at Chart Room Café at Disney Explorers Lodge
Shanghai Disneyland:
- Pineapple Flavored Frozen Treats and Purple Sweet Potato Flavored Ice Cream Cone at Spiral Snacks in Tomorrowland
