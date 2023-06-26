Celebrate Stitch Day with Special Menu Items at Disney Parks Across the Globe

Today is 6/26, otherwise known as Stitch Day! To celebrate the mischievous blue alien, Disney Parks across the globe are offering up some special Stitch-themed treats. The Disney Eats Instagram has shared some of the items you can get your hands on.

Disneyland Park:

Tropical Fruit Parfait at Galactic Grill Late Night Dining for Stitch’s Interplanetary Beach Party Blast – Layers of orange cake, tropical syrup, guava mousse, chocolate crunchy pearls, and passion fruit mango compote

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort:

Rockin' Stitch Cupcake at Intermission Food Court – Yellow cupcake filled with banana panna cotta topped with peanut butter buttercream, crisp pearls, and Stitch décor

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort:

Surfing Stitch Cupcake at End Zone Food Court – Yellow cupcake filled with raspberry ganache and topped with a wave of blue raspberry buttercream, crisp pearls, and Stitch décor

Disney Springs:

Stitch Petit Cake at Amorette's Patisserie – Layers of pineapple mousse, orange chiffon, and guava jam

Magic Kingdom:

Stitch Blueberry Lemonade Mousse Cake at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café – Blueberry ice cream mousse, lemonade-blueberry caramel, vanilla cake, and blue pineapple glaze

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort:

Experiment 626 at Pineapple Lanai – Cotton candy soft-serve topped with white chocolate Stitch ears

Stitch Dome Cake at Capt. Cook's and Kona Island Coffee Bar – Confetti cake, mint-chocolate chip mousse, fondant décor

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park:

626 Cone at Happy Landings Ice Cream – Blue birthday cake ice cream on a blue cone with chocolate accents

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort:

Stitch Blueberry and Lemon Yogurt Cake and Scrump Coconut and Pineapple Cake with Raspberry Marshmallow at Chart Room Café at Disney Explorers Lodge

Shanghai Disneyland:

Pineapple Flavored Frozen Treats ‌and Purple Sweet Potato Flavored Ice Cream Cone ‌at Spiral Snacks in Tomorrowland