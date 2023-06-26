“Adventure is Out There” This Summer at Hong Kong Disneyland with New Entertainment, Speciality Food, and More

It’s going to be an adventurous summer at Hong Kong Disneyland, with a vast array of new entertainment, specialty food and experiences!

What’s Happening:

Be amazed by the all-new “Adventure is Out There!” stage show at Adventureland, featuring Mickey Mouse and Goofy in their brand-new stylish adventure-themed outfits, accompanied by Russell from Up , King Louie from The Jungle Book , Moana, and Stitch.

, King Louie from , Moana, and Stitch. Venture to Adventureland, where you might catch Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, and Chip 'n Dale all dressed in fun new adventure-themed outfits, you can change into an exotic or Disney-themed outfit and take a photo with your favorite Disney Friends to complete your wild day out at the park.

Witness the mystifying magic of Lord Henry Mystic's great nephew, Reginald Montgomery – who carries a mysterious bag filled with rare and extraordinary objects from all around the world – only at Mystic Point. Be on the lookout for four talented musicians, who will surprise guests with spontaneous performances at the Mystic Point Freight Depot, showcasing vibrant sounds from various corners of the globe.

Experience the ultimate water-filled enjoyment this summer as you join Disney and Pixar characters for a refreshing summer splash! Gather your friends and head to the Castle of Magical Dreams, where Mickey Mouse and Friends take to the stage for a special summer edition of “Follow Your Dreams,” featuring special effects and spectacular water features.

Stay cool and chill out at the lively “Pixar Water Play Street Party!” as beloved Pixar Friends make a return appearance, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Bo Peep from Toy Story; Joy and Sadness from Inside Out; Carl and Dug from Up; plus Mr. & Mrs. Incredible, Frozone, and Edna Mode from The Incredibles. Look out for fun summer-themed accessories, including portable fans, sunglasses, slippers, and other items in the Toy Story Summer Splash and Beat the Heat series at the park gift shops.

After that, unwind at the new “Summer Bubble Blast Party” in Fantasyland, filled with bubbles and even bubblier smiles. Grab a magic bubble wand and take these special memories home with you.

Guests can also have a close encounter with Toy Soldiers at Toy Story Land and enlist in the Toy Soldier Boot Camp, combating the summer heat with a soaking wet challenge!

After checking out the “Adventure is Out There!” stage show, fans can meet Lilo & Stitch at Adventureland for the 626 anniversary celebration from June 26th to July 9th.

Fans can also celebrate all things Stitch with a series of new, wild and wacky Hawaiian-themed gifts at shops, Stitch-themed snacks at Tomorrowland, or by learning how to draw Stitch at Animation Academy

For more summer vibes straight from Hawaii, celebrate International Stitch Day at the resort hotels. Join the “Summer Splash Poolside Party,” where you can not only enjoy Hawaiian dancing and mini-games, but also a selfie moment with Stitch. Want more mischief? Opt for a special party package add-on for a truly unforgettable summer with the fun-loving Stitch.

Outdoor Vending Carts across the park have launched a variety of mouth-watering summer desserts. Along Main Street, U.S.A., you will find refreshing treats including the Coconut Cheese Puff, and Earl Grey Tea Bergamot Dessert Bar decorated with pieces of chocolate in the shape of Donald Duck's feet, as well as the new Donald-inspired Citrus Tamurana flavored soft serve with Donald’s feet on top from Midtown Delights. Do not miss the fruit-flavored muffins modeled on Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the Aliens in Toy Story Land.

In collaboration with ChargeSpot, the resort will launch a power bank rental service, with three exclusive Disney themed designs featuring iconic elements like the Castle of Magical Dreams and beloved characters from Mickey and Friends. This convenient service will be available at Hong Kong Disneyland from June 23, making guests’ park experiences more seamless. More Disney themed power bank designs will be launched in the coming months.

Plan your visit with friends in advance, as Hong Kong Disneyland will be open six to seven days a week from mid-June to the end of August, and then every day except Wednesday from September onward.