ABC Audio Announces Special Fourth Of July Programming

ABC Audio has announced three different specials for the Fourth of July holiday.
What’s Happening:
- Today, ABC Audio announced three different specials for the Fourth of July holiday. Programming includes two music specials – a country music special on the CMA Festival and a rock music special celebrating albums turning 40 this year – as well as a special highlighting different activities and events that Americans are enjoying this summer.
CMA Music Fest Celebration:
- Chart-topping country music artist Chris Janson hosts CMA Music Fest Celebration, a special spotlighting country music stars and their favorite CMA Festival memories and iconic fan moments.
- Listeners will hear from country music superstars like Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Gabby Barrett and more.
- Plus, Janson shares songs from his new album, The Outlaw Side of Me.
Forty on the Fourth:
- Forty on the Fourth, hosted by ABC Audio’s Matt Wolfe, highlights top albums and songs that debuted in 1983 – 40 years ago – including those from Stevie Nicks, Journey and Def Leppard.
Press Play:
- ABC News Radio’s Press Play hosted by entertainment correspondent Jason Nathanson features the different ways Americans are having fun this summer.
- The special takes listeners to Ticonderoga, New York, to explore a new Star Trek attraction that has brought thousands of visitors from around the world and shows the expansion of the video game industry through DreamHack 2023, a video game tournament taking place in Dallas.
- Press Play also explores popular American sports this summer with Nathanson interviewing Steve Kuhn, founder of Major League Pickleball, and ABC Audio’s Rob Hawley interviewing Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premiere Lacrosse League.