ABC Audio Announces Special Fourth Of July Programming

ABC Audio has announced three different specials for the Fourth of July holiday.

What’s Happening:

Today, ABC Audio announced three different specials for the Fourth of July holiday. Programming includes two music specials – a country music special on the CMA Festival and a rock music special celebrating albums turning 40 this year – as well as a special highlighting different activities and events that Americans are enjoying this summer.

CMA Music Fest Celebration:

Chart-topping country music artist Chris Janson hosts CMA Music Fest Celebration , a special spotlighting country music stars and their favorite CMA Festival memories and iconic fan moments.

, a special spotlighting country music stars and their favorite CMA Festival memories and iconic fan moments. Listeners will hear from country music superstars like Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Gabby Barrett and more.

Plus, Janson shares songs from his new album, The Outlaw Side of Me.

Forty on the Fourth:

Forty on the Fourth, hosted by ABC Audio’s Matt Wolfe, highlights top albums and songs that debuted in 1983 – 40 years ago – including those from Stevie Nicks, Journey and Def Leppard.

Press Play: