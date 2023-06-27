The Walt Disney Company Among Companies Signing Human Rights Campaign’s “Count Us In” Pledge

The Walt Disney Company is one of 75 major corporations who has signed on to the Human Rights Campaign’s Count Us In pledge.

What’s Happening:

Today, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights advocacy organization, announced that over 75 large businesses and dozens of small businesses have signed on to its Count Us In pledge.

Pledge signatories represent a cross-sector commitment from businesses to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during an unprecedented state of emergency. The pledge brings businesses together in allyship for the LGBTQ+ community while sending a powerful message to extremist lawmakers advancing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, that equality for all is not negotiable.

President of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Kelley Robinson released the following statement: “Just as we know Pride Month means more than a rainbow logo, this group of businesses recognizes that the work of allyship doesn’t end on June 30th. Our community is experiencing the worst year on record for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation – over 520 bills that aim to strip us of our very existence, dignity and history, from the doctor’s office to the classroom to the sports field. That’s why we declared for the first time ever a national state of emergency for our community.



But a growing number of companies are here to join with our community and let the bullies know that they haven’t won in the past, so they won’t win now. They recognize that engaging with the LGBTQ+ community is critical to attract and retain quality employees, that inclusive marketing is critical to their future success, and that the current patchwork of laws restricting LGBTQ+ people’s freedoms harms their businesses.

We’ve seen it again and again: Businesses that stick with their values send a powerful message to their employees, shareholders and customers that equality is not up for debate. Every time businesses stand up and speak out for LGBTQ+ equality, they come out on top, regardless of baseless, anti-business attacks.”