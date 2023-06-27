Disney100: Entertainment Earth Fab 5 Sketch Loungefly Exclusive to Debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are participating in the fun with an exclusive limited edition mini backpack debuting at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) next month.

Get ready to celebrate Disney's 100 with the Fab 5! This summer, fans can show off their love of Mickey and his friends on a Disney100 Fab 5 Heritage Sketch mini backpack available exclusively from Entertainment Earth.

available exclusively from Entertainment Earth. Join Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald, and Pluto in the Disney 100 celebration with this platinum inspired design showcasing the gang that has been entertaining us for a century.

Mickey and crew pop up on this bag in a simple and elegant repeating pattern that presents them in miniature classic black and white sketches. The design lays atop a shiny prismatic platinum background while the back, straps, and zipper trim are black for a welcome, stark contrast.

Inside is a light blue lining covered with the “Disney100″ logo. As is traditional with Loungefly’s retailer exclusives, this bag features a large front zipper pouch embellished with a signature “D” zipper pull. While there are no side pockets, there is a top handle and a matching faux leather Disney|Loungefly medallion on the front.

The Fab 5 Heritage Sketch mini-backpack will make its debut first at San Diego Comic-Con 2023! Guests can shop the exclusive at the Entertainment Earth Booth #2343 and the bag sells for $69.99

Entertainment Earth is also accepting pre-orders now. If supplies remain after the SDCC, orders will be filled and shipped in August 2023.

Disney 100 Fab 5 Heritage Sketch Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Faux leather

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, silver hardware, enamel zipper charm, and printed details.

9-inches wide x 10 1/2-inches tall x 4 1/2-inches long

Ages 15 and up

