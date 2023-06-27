Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 Announced

A new group of entertainment professionals in multiple categories will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
What’s Happening:
- A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
- These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held on June 16, 2023 and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors on June 21, 2023.
- Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel and Radio personality, announced the new honorees on WalkofFame.com.
- Below are the celebrities set to join the walk — along with some of their Disney credits.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024:
In The Category Of Motion Pictures:
- Chadwick Boseman (posthumous) – Black Panther
- Kevin Feige – Marvel head
- Gal Gadot – Ralph Breaks the Internet, Death on the Nile
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
- Chris Meledandri – Ice Age producer
- Chris Pine – Into the Woods, Wish
- Christina Ricci – That Darn Cat
- Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese, Avatar: The Way of Water
In The Category Of Television:
- Ken Jeong – Dr. Ken
- Eugene Levy – “Canada: Far and Wide”
- Mario Lopez – Elena of Avalor
- Jim Nantz – How I Met Your Mother cameo
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Michael Schur
- Kerry Washington – Scandal
- Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan
In The Category Of Recording:
- Glen Ballard
- Toni Braxton – Beauty and the Beast on Broadway
- Def Leppard
- Charles Fox
- Sammy Hagar
- Brandy Norwood – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Darius Rucker
- Gwen Stefani – Anaheim native
- Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young
In The Category Of Live Theatre/Live Performance:
- Jane Krakowski – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl
- Otis Redding (posthumous)
In The Category Of Radio:
- Angie Martinez
In the category of Sports Entertainment:
- Billie Jean King
- Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian, Arrested Development
What They’re Saying:
- Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K: “The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!”