Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 Announced

A new group of entertainment professionals in multiple categories will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held on June 16, 2023 and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors on June 21, 2023.

Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel and Radio personality, announced the new honorees on WalkofFame.com

Below are the celebrities set to join the walk — along with some of their Disney credits.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024:

In The Category Of Motion Pictures:

Chadwick Boseman (posthumous) – Black Panther

Kevin Feige – Marvel head

Gal Gadot – Ralph Breaks the Internet , Death on the Nile

, Maggie Gyllenhaal – Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Chris Meledandri – Ice Age producer

producer Chris Pine – Into the Woods , Wish

, Christina Ricci – That Darn Cat

Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese, Avatar: The Way of Water

In The Category Of Television:

Ken Jeong – Dr. Ken

Eugene Levy – “Canada: Far and Wide”

Mario Lopez – Elena of Avalor

Jim Nantz – How I Met Your Mother cameo

cameo Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Michael Schur

Kerry Washington – Scandal

Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan

In The Category Of Recording:

Glen Ballard

Toni Braxton – Beauty and the Beast on Broadway

Def Leppard

Charles Fox

Sammy Hagar

Brandy Norwood – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Darius Rucker

Gwen Stefani – Anaheim native

Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young

In The Category Of Live Theatre/Live Performance:

Jane Krakowski – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl

Otis Redding (posthumous)

In The Category Of Radio:

Angie Martinez

In the category of Sports Entertainment:

Billie Jean King

Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian, Arrested Development

