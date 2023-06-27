Molly Shaker Named Executive Producer of Special Events at ABC News

Molly Shaker has been named executive producer of Special Events at ABC News.

What’s Happening:

Marc Burstein, senior executive producer of ABC News Special Events, sent a note announcing that Molly Shaker has joined the Special Events team as executive producer.

Shaker began her ABC News career as a script coordinator at Good Morning America in 2010 and quickly rose through the ranks, working on every daypart – from writing and updating morning scripts to field producing and traveling the world – on many of the biggest stories in the last decade.

in 2010 and quickly rose through the ranks, working on every daypart – from writing and updating morning scripts to field producing and traveling the world – on many of the biggest stories in the last decade. Molly traveled frequently with the GMA anchor team, contributing to the on-the-ground coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the Manchester concert explosion, the Brussels bombings, and election night coverage at former President Donald Trump’s headquarters as well as his inauguration. Molly has also covered many other major news events related to climate coverage, including in Iceland and Brazil.

anchor team, contributing to the on-the-ground coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the Manchester concert explosion, the Brussels bombings, and election night coverage at former President Donald Trump’s headquarters as well as his inauguration. Molly has also covered many other major news events related to climate coverage, including in Iceland and Brazil. More recently, many of you know Molly from her outstanding work as a senior producer at ABC News Live, which she joined in 2020. Molly has been a line producer on the morning shift, working very closely with Diane Macedo and the morning team. She has expertly led the team in TV31 through everything from planned programs to continuous coverage during breaking news moments.

What They’re Saying: