Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Marvel Heroes, Stitch and Friendship Day

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-sixth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and includes designs with Marvel heroes, awesome D23 Exclusives, and a few other surprises.

Our favorite Disney retailer is bringing even more collectible fun to fans with their latest designs for D23 Gold Members (exclusives), heroic Spider-Man styles, Lilo & Stitch, and Beauty and the Beast.

and D23 Gold Members have two more fantastic exclusives to add to their Disney displays and these designs celebrate Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as well as the 15th anniversary of WALL•E.

Spider-Man and Ghost-Spider have swung in to join the party and each hero stars on their own pins. Both are in their heroic costumes and striking action poses in front of their popular logos.

While Stitch day (June 26th) is officially over, fans can celebrate all things relating to the blue alien with an amazing jumbo Stitch pin.

Wrapping things up for today, is a Beauty and the Beast design with Lumiere and Cogsworth in honor of Friendship Day 2023.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Welcome back to Pin-Tastic Tuesday! Today, shopDisney has two D23 Exclusives inspired by Indiana Jones and WALL•E, Spider-Man pins for Marvel fans, a commemorative design for Friendship Day 2023, and a jumbo limited edition pin featuring Stitch!

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

D23-Exclusive WALL•E 15th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

Spider-Man

Spider-Man Pin – $14.99

Ghost-Spider Pin – $14.99

Stitch Day

Stitch Jumbo Pin – Lilo & Stitch – Limited Edition – $39.99

Friendship Day

Lumiere and Cogsworth Friendship Day 2023 Pin – Beauty and the Beast – Limited Release – $17.99

