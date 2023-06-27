R.E.M. Partners With FX’s “The Bear” to Release New Music Video for “Strange Currencies (Remix)”

R.E.M. and FX's The Bear have teamed up to release a music video for Strange Currencies (Remix).

Alt-rock pioneers R.E.M. and the team behind FX’s critically acclaimed, award-winning hit series, The Bear , have partnered to release a full-length music video for Strange Currencies (Remix) .

The visual combines footage from R.E.M.'s Road Movie (documenting their 1995 tour), plus exclusive clips and behind-the-scenes footage from The Bear's second season, which premiered June 22 exclusively on Hulu.

The remix, which first appeared on 2019's Monster (25th Anniversary Edition), found the band's longtime producer Scott Litt revisiting the bestselling 1994 album, offering a fresh perspective on each track.

On May 15, Strange Currencies (Remix) was featured prominently in the official trailer for The Bear, which follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they turn their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level restaurant.

Multiple iterations of Strange Currencies will appear throughout the season, including the original 1994 mix, the 2019 remix, as well as a never-before-heard demo of the song, which will be exclusive to the show.

Additionally, a Strange Currencies digital single featuring a live version captured in 1995 and on 1996's Road Movie, along with the remastered album version and the 2019 remix, debuted on digital platforms this past Friday.

digital single featuring a live version captured in 1995 and on 1996’s Road Movie, along with the remastered album version and the 2019 remix, debuted on digital platforms this past Friday. Click here

