Season 2 of “The Bear” Marks FX’s Most Watched Debut Ever on Hulu

Season 2 of FX’s The Bear breaks records for FX’s most-watched debut ever on Hulu. All ten episodes of Season 2 are streaming now on Hulu as well as the complete first season.
What’s Happening:
- The Season 2 launch of FX’s Hulu Exclusive The Bear posted significant year-over-year gains in viewership with a +70% increase in total hours streamed over the first season after the first four days of viewing.
- Additionally, the season two debut was the most-watched premiere of any FX series on Hulu.
- All episodes of season two are available exclusively on Hulu, along with the complete first season, which was the most-watched single season of a comedy series in FX history.
About Season 2:
- Season two follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot.
- As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertake transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.
- Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning.
- The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.