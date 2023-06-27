Season 2 of “The Bear” Marks FX’s Most Watched Debut Ever on Hulu

Season 2 of FX’s The Bear breaks records for FX’s most-watched debut ever on Hulu. All ten episodes of Season 2 are streaming now on Hulu as well as the complete first season.

What’s Happening:

The Season 2 launch of FX’s Hulu Exclusive The Bear posted significant year-over-year gains in viewership with a +70% increase in total hours streamed over the first season after the first four days of viewing.

Additionally, the season two debut was the most-watched premiere of any FX series on Hulu.

All episodes of season two are available exclusively on Hulu, along with the complete first season, which was the most-watched single season of a comedy series in FX history.

About Season 2: