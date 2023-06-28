New Story Trailer Released For Upcoming Game “Disney Illusion Island”

As promised back at the D23 Expo last year, we’re only a short time away from the debut of the new game exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, Disney Illusion Island, and now fans are getting a taste of the rich story for the new 2D game thanks to a new story trailer.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of the upcoming launch of Disney Illusion Island exclusively on Nintendo Switch next month on July 28, Dlala Studios and Disney Games have released a brand-new Story Trailer, giving fans of every age a closer look at what they can expect when they arrive on the island of Monoth!

Get ready for a magical adventure playing as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy who have been summoned to Monoth with the expectations of a grand island picnic. Explore this mysterious island solo or with up to 3 friends as you unlock special abilities, perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles and take on epic boss battles on your quest to recover three mystical books and save the world from disaster.

Originally announced at last year’s D23 Expo, The Fab Four have been summoned to the mysterious island of Monoth to embark on a dangerous mission. Three magical Tomes – powerful books used to protect the island – have been taken, throwing Monoth into chaos! Vowing to be the heroes Monoth needs, Mickey & Friends set off on a perilous quest to explore this vast, unknown world to recover the mystical books. But the journey will not be easy, and with intrigue afoot, not everything is what it seems on this “Illusion Island”

Choose your favorite character – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, or Goofy – and embark on a grand adventure solo or grab up to three friends in this cooperative 2D adventure platformer. Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through the beautifully hand-crafted world and discover rich biomes and environments as you try to save the world from disaster! Unlock powerful abilities, solve fun puzzles and take on epic boss battles, discover hidden secrets, and meet a cast of original characters as you travel through the never-before-seen island of Monoth.

Featuring fully-voiced animated cutscenes and a magically orchestrated original score, Disney Illusion Island is Mickey Mouse’s triumphant return to games! Disney Illusion Island will be coming soon to the Switch! Eager fans can already Wishlist their copy today