Disney100: Citizen Previews Enchanting New “Cinderella” Timepiece

As the Walt Disney Company celebrates their 100th anniversary, we Disney fans are enjoying all of the commemorative merchandise to mark this moment in time. Citizen is continuing their Disney100 series with a gorgeous Cinderella timepiece that’s practically a “dream come true.”

Citizen is bringing even more Disney magic to their iconic timepieces and as part of their Disney100 series and their latest design is inspired by Cinderella .

. The spellbinding new Cinderella timepiece comes complete with a charming glass slipper pin to help princesses everywhere celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary.

With Cinderella’s story so closely related to time, the watch’s captivating dial designed by Disney artist Jeff Shelly pays homage to the moment Disney Princess Cinderella rushes from the castle before the clock strikes midnight.

Fans of the classic fairytale will be filled with joyful nostalgia for the 1950s box office hit as they take in the beautiful details such as the 12 o’clock marker representing the castle’s clock at midnight, crystal markers at 3, 6, and 9, and the crystal adorned case. The back is also inscribed with the quote, “A dream is a wish your heart makes.”

Additionally, the watch never needs a battery, as if by magic, since it’s powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

The Cinderella watch will be available soon directly through Citizen

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.