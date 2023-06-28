Orlando’s New Evermore Resort Tops Off Evermore Bay Water Feature In Latest Construction Milestone

The new Evermore Resort, coming soon near the Walt Disney World Resort, has reached a new milestone during its construction, topping off a new man-made inland lagoon that will serve as their signature water feature.

What’s Happening:

Evermore Orlando Resort, a new, first-of-its-kind, $1 billion luxury vacation rental destination bordering Walt Disney World, celebrated a key construction milestone today when key partners from Evermore, Dart Interests and D.L. Meacham Construction topped off its signature water feature, Evermore Bay, by ceremonially emptying water into the 8-acre lagoon.

It completed a process which started nine weeks ago, lasted 38 days, totaling more than 17 million gallons of water filled at 1,050 gallons per minute. The lagoon is 12 feet at its deepest point and 8 feet deep at the center.

Ideally located in the center of Evermore Orlando Resort, Evermore Bay is an alluring crystalline water amenity by Crystal Lagoons – the first in the Orlando area – appealing to guests of all ages year-round. Evermore Bay will be complemented by an expansive 20-acre tropical beach complex with zero-entry swim areas, bars, cabanas, private fire-pits and an aquatic adventure area with a waterslide, rope swing and watersports of all kinds.

The expansive luxury vacation destination is scheduled to open December 2023, featuring 69 houses ranging from five to eleven bedrooms, 206 four-bedroom flats, 41 two and four-bedroom villas, totaling nearly 1,500 bedrooms in a variety of configurations. Also featured is a 433-room Conrad Orlando Resort. All accommodation options offer guests the peace of mind of a singularly owned and managed resort with the space and flexibility of a vacation rental home.

Reservations for vacation rental accommodations can be made directly on Evermore Orlando Resort’s website at evermoreresort.com. Conrad Hilton Hotel reservations can be made at https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/orlcici-conrad-orlando/