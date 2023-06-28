“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available

Walt Disney Records has officially released the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny original motion picture soundtrack with score composed by John Williams.

Today, Walt Disney Records released the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny original motion picture soundtrack with score composed by five-time Academy Award-winning composer John Williams.

The digital soundtrack is available now at Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.

Releasing in U.S. theaters on June 30, the film is directed by James Mangold ( Ford v Ferrari, Logan ) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

The most revered living film composer in the world, John Williams again leant his genius to the Indiana Jones franchise, composing the score for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as he has for every installment in the series dating to Raiders of the Lost Ark.

as he has for every installment in the series dating to . The five-time Academy Award winner and 53-time nominee John Williams (Jaws, Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial) was excited to write music that would not only amplify the excitement of Indy’s last adventure, but would also underscore its most moving, deeply resonant emotional moments, including those at the very end of the film.

