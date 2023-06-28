“McEnroe’s Places” Premieres Today Exclusively on ESPN+

McEnroe’s Places, a tennis-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise with host John McEnroe debuts today exclusively on ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

John McEnroe hosts McEnroe's Places, a tennis-centric expansion of the Peyton's Places franchise, exclusively on ESPN+.

, a tennis-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, exclusively on ESPN+. Through conversations with legends of the past and present, John will showcase what makes the game a worldwide sensation.

Episode 1 of the ESPN+ Original show is available now on ESPN+.

Episode 1:

In episode 1, McEnroe meets up with Peyton Manning to explain why tennis is the greatest sport in the world.

Peter Fleming shows John how kings, like Henry VIII, exclusively played the game in palaces, and then is joined by his brother, Patrick, to learn how the sport evolved into a backyard sport.

Guests this season include Tracy Austin, Bjorn Borg, Michael Chang, Ross Chastain, Chris Evert, Peter Fleming, Taylor Fritz, Rod Laver, Patrick McEnroe, Gabriela Sabatini, Maria Sharapova, Stan Smith, and Wes Welker.

Episodes Schedule:

Episode 1 Wednesday, June 28

Episode 2 Wednesday, July 5

Episode 3 Wednesday, July 12

Episode 4 Wednesday, July 19

Episode 5 Wednesday, July 26

Episode 6 Wednesday, August 16

Episode 7 Wednesday, August 23

Episode 8 Wednesday, August 30

Episode 9 Wednesday, September 6

Episode 10 Wednesday, September 13

