“McEnroe’s Places” Premieres Today Exclusively on ESPN+

McEnroe’s Places, a tennis-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise with host John McEnroe debuts today exclusively on ESPN+.
What’s Happening:
- John McEnroe hosts McEnroe’s Places, a tennis-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, exclusively on ESPN+.
- Through conversations with legends of the past and present, John will showcase what makes the game a worldwide sensation.
- Episode 1 of the ESPN+ Original show is available now on ESPN+.
Episode 1:
- In episode 1, McEnroe meets up with Peyton Manning to explain why tennis is the greatest sport in the world.
- Peter Fleming shows John how kings, like Henry VIII, exclusively played the game in palaces, and then is joined by his brother, Patrick, to learn how the sport evolved into a backyard sport.
- Guests this season include Tracy Austin, Bjorn Borg, Michael Chang, Ross Chastain, Chris Evert, Peter Fleming, Taylor Fritz, Rod Laver, Patrick McEnroe, Gabriela Sabatini, Maria Sharapova, Stan Smith, and Wes Welker.
Episodes Schedule:
- Episode 1 Wednesday, June 28
- Episode 2 Wednesday, July 5
- Episode 3 Wednesday, July 12
- Episode 4 Wednesday, July 19
- Episode 5 Wednesday, July 26
- Episode 6 Wednesday, August 16
- Episode 7 Wednesday, August 23
- Episode 8 Wednesday, August 30
- Episode 9 Wednesday, September 6
- Episode 10 Wednesday, September 13
What They’re Saying:
- “I’m thankful that Peyton, Omaha and ESPN have given me the opportunity to create McEnroe’s Places,” said McEnroe. “I have given my very best to this project so that it will be loved by diehard tennis fans and will bring new fans to participate in our great lifetime sport.”
- “No one has more passion for their sport than John McEnroe, we saw it every time he stepped foot on the court and we hear it every time he’s in the announcer’s booth,” said Manning. “John brings that same passion to McEnroe’s Places, telling the story of tennis with some of the greatest to ever pick up a racket.”