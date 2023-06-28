SeaWorld Orlando Offering Two Great Deals for the Rest of June

There may not be a lot of time left in June, but SeaWorld Orlando has a couple of great deals for those who wold like to visit in the next few days.
- All Pass Members will receive two additional free tickets to bring friends and or family to enjoy the park.
- Additionally, guests who purchase Single Day SeaWorld ticket will receive a voucher to receive a free meal at one of the park’s many dining areas. Offer ends June 30.
- Plus, guests wanting the most bang for their buck have until next week to take advantage of the park’s 4th of July Sale and get a free Aquatica pass with the purchase of a SeaWorld pass for only $99.
About SeaWorld:
- SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life.
- Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment.
- For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
- SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date.
- The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments.