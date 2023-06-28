Fantasy Flash Sale: 40% Off Disney Drinkware

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 40% Off Drinkware.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today shopDisney is offering 40% Off Drinkware including mugs, tumblers, and water bottles featuring characters from Disney Parks, Marvel movies, and Star Wars series.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Disney Parks
Disney Parks Tumbler with Straw by Joey Chou
Mickey Mouse and Friends 2023 Tumbler with Straw
Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland
José Mug – Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
Disneyland Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Marvel and Star Wars
Guardians of the Galaxy "It's Good to Have Friends" Mug
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Darth Vader Mug – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Disney Characters
Baloo and Mowgli Mug – The Jungle Book
The Lion King Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Pandora Water Bottle with Sleeve – Avatar: The Way of Water
Mickey Mouse Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Large
Well there you have it! 30% Disney Parks faves is sure to be a winner with any Disney fan. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.