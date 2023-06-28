Fantasy Flash Sale: 40% Off Disney Drinkware

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 40% Off Drinkware.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today shopDisney is offering 40% Off Drinkware

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Disney Parks

Disney Parks Tumbler with Straw by Joey Chou

Mickey Mouse and Friends 2023 Tumbler with Straw

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland

José Mug – Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

Disneyland Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Marvel and Star Wars

Guardians of the Galaxy "It's Good to Have Friends" Mug

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Stainless Steel Travel Mug

Darth Vader Mug – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Disney Characters

Baloo and Mowgli Mug – The Jungle Book

The Lion King Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Pandora Water Bottle with Sleeve – Avatar: The Way of Water

Toy Story Tumbler with Straw

Mickey Mouse Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Large

Well there you have it! 30% Disney Parks faves is sure to be a winner with any Disney fan. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.