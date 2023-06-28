Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” to Debut at Toronto International Film Festival

Taika Waititi’s new sports comedy Next Goal Wins from Searchlight Pictures will make its debut at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), according to Variety.

TIFF will mark the world premiere of Waititi’s Next Goal Wins.

This will be a return to TIFF for Waititi, who was last at the festival in 2019 with Jojo Rabbit , which won the TIFF People’s Choice Award and eventually an Academy Award for adapted screenplay.

, which won the TIFF People’s Choice Award and eventually an Academy Award for adapted screenplay. Waititi is of course also known for directing Marvel Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder .

and . TIFF will run from September 7-17 and the full festival schedule will be released in August.

What they’re saying:

Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF: “We’re thrilled to welcome Taika back to the Festival and share his audacious take on the most popular sport in the world. Next Goal Wins is perfect for TIFF fans of the beautiful game looking for their football fix until the 2024 World Cup arrives.”

About Next Goal Wins:

“Based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins is an underdog story that follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit.”

Cast: