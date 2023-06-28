Tickets On Sale to See Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” at the El Capitan Theatre

Fans can purchase tickets now to see Disney's Haunted Mansion at the El Capitan Theatre. Before the movie, take the ride to the other side with a Doom Buggy photo opportunity.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Haunted Mansion tickets are now on sale at El Capitan Theatre including two fan event screamings.

tickets are now on sale at El Capitan Theatre including two fan event screamings. Guests can take a photo at a Doom Buggy photo op and see costumes from the movie.

The fan event screamings will take place at 7:15pm on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket.

Tickets are $50 for each fan event.

Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one glow-in-the-dark mug, popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive one journal, popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

Daily Showtimes for Haunted Mansion:

July 28 through August 13 are 9:15am, 12:30pm, 3:45pm, 7:15pm, and 10:30pm.

A special early screening is available on Wednesday July 26 at 7:00pm.

Tickets: