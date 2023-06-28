Universal Opens Second UNIVRS Retail Location at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal has opened a second UNIVRS retail location on Hollywood Boulevard at Universal Studios Florida.

What’s Happening:

Universal UNIVRS, a first-of-its-kind retail destination, is now open on Hollywood Boulevard inside Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando

This shop-in-shop brings favorite brands from across NBCUniversal to life through seasonal apparel offerings that lean into the “get it before it’s gone” drop culture shopping mentality.

Launching with this new location, and now also available at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, is a summer collection inspired by JAWS , Felix the Cat and the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park .

, and the 30th anniversary of . Tapping into entertainment and fashion tastemakers through their style-driven offerings, merchandise at UNIVRS marries popular brand designs with current fashion silhouettes and trending styles, driven by favorite characters and iconic on-screen moments.

Exclusive merchandise will be released in limited quantities, from tees and jackets, to track suits and skirts, to tote bags and hats, products will range in price from $30-$150 and in size from XS-2XL, across the mens, womens and unisex categories.

Developed by Universal Products & Experiences – a new division of Universal Destinations and Experiences – the store aims to “drop” new styles in limited quantities seasonally, with products available only at the UNIVRS stores in Hollywood and Orlando.

New UNIVRS Merchandise Highlights Include:

Numskull’s TUBBZ collectible ducks, featuring rubber ducks as characters from popular NBCUniversal film and TV brands, such as Jurassic Park, JAWS, Back to the Future, Illumination’s Minions and more.

and more. Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic adventure Jurassic Park, with 90s-inspired nostalgia featured in matching shirt/short sets, cargo pants, cardigans, tees and sweatshirts.

The classic black and white Felix the Cat appears in a variety of patterns in a tennis club style with skirts, shirts, jackets, tees and more.

The classic black and white Felix the Cat appears in a variety of patterns in a tennis club style with skirts, shirts, jackets, tees and more.

Home to JAWS , Amity Island-inspired graphics and slogans take on summer apparel in shorts, shirts, windbreakers and hats.

, Amity Island-inspired graphics and slogans take on summer apparel in shorts, shirts, windbreakers and hats. Short and long-sleeve unisex tees featuring various artwork of iconic NBCUniversal characters, such as E.T., Fast & Furious, Universal Monsters, Good Luck Trolls and more.