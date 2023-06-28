Universal Opens Second UNIVRS Retail Location at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal has opened a second UNIVRS retail location on Hollywood Boulevard at Universal Studios Florida.
What’s Happening:
- Universal UNIVRS, a first-of-its-kind retail destination, is now open on Hollywood Boulevard inside Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort.
- This shop-in-shop brings favorite brands from across NBCUniversal to life through seasonal apparel offerings that lean into the “get it before it’s gone” drop culture shopping mentality.
- Launching with this new location, and now also available at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, is a summer collection inspired by JAWS, Felix the Cat and the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.
- Tapping into entertainment and fashion tastemakers through their style-driven offerings, merchandise at UNIVRS marries popular brand designs with current fashion silhouettes and trending styles, driven by favorite characters and iconic on-screen moments.
- Exclusive merchandise will be released in limited quantities, from tees and jackets, to track suits and skirts, to tote bags and hats, products will range in price from $30-$150 and in size from XS-2XL, across the mens, womens and unisex categories.
- Developed by Universal Products & Experiences – a new division of Universal Destinations and Experiences – the store aims to “drop” new styles in limited quantities seasonally, with products available only at the UNIVRS stores in Hollywood and Orlando.
New UNIVRS Merchandise Highlights Include:
- Numskull’s TUBBZ collectible ducks, featuring rubber ducks as characters from popular NBCUniversal film and TV brands, such as Jurassic Park, JAWS, Back to the Future, Illumination’s Minions and more.
- Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic adventure Jurassic Park, with 90s-inspired nostalgia featured in matching shirt/short sets, cargo pants, cardigans, tees and sweatshirts.
- The classic black and white Felix the Cat appears in a variety of patterns in a tennis club style with skirts, shirts, jackets, tees and more.
- Home to JAWS, Amity Island-inspired graphics and slogans take on summer apparel in shorts, shirts, windbreakers and hats.
- Short and long-sleeve unisex tees featuring various artwork of iconic NBCUniversal characters, such as E.T., Fast & Furious, Universal Monsters, Good Luck Trolls and more.
