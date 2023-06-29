Anaheim California’s Minimum Wage Raise Election Has Been Moved to October 3rd

According to The Orange County Register, the special election that will decide if hotel and event center workers in Anaheim, California should make at least $25 an hour has been moved to October 3.
What’s Happening:
- This took place after the city council moved it at the request of the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
- Originally, this was supposed to happen on September 12, but this gives officials more time to prepare and print election materials while ballots will be mailed out beginning September 5.
- On June 13, the City Council approved putting minimum wage measures for voters in a special election instead of waiting until the general election in November 2024.
- City Attorney Robert Fabela reassured council members that this new date would still fall within the required time frame for holding a special election.
- This request would apply to workers at Anaheim hotels and event centers that are larger than 20,000 square feet.
- Councilmembers Natalie Rubalcava, Jose Diaz and Natalie Meeks will write an argument against this proposal that will be included in election materials.
- “I believe this is an abuse of power by a union trying to destroy the economy,” Diaz said.
- The deadline to register to vote in the special election will be September 18.
- If voters approve this law, it will go into effect ten days after the count is certified.
- Event centers and hotels could apply for up to a one-year exemption if they prove that the city manager would have to lay off workers or reduce hours to avoid closing.