Target Exclusive Darth Vader (Duel’s End) and Commander Appo Figures Join the Black Series This Fall

Are you ready to revisit the world of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Hasbro is diving back into the Disney+ story about the legendary Jedi with two new action figures for The Black Series line. Darth Vader and Commander Appo take the spotlight this time and will be available exclusively at Target this fall.

Hasbro has announced two all-new Star Wars Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fans will soon be able to add Commander Appo and Darth Vader (Duel’s End) to their Star Wars collection with these incredibly detailed figures.

As always The Black Series line presents 6-inch scale action figures that feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Appo comes with 3 accessories while Darth Vader features premium battle-damaged deco inspired by his climactic duel against the titular Jedi toward the end of the series.

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi The Black Series figures will be available to pre-order on July 14 exclusively at Target and sell for $27.99 each.

A Clone Trooper in service to the Galactic Republic, Appo participated in several critical battles against the Separatists. He accompanied Anakin Skywalker to Coruscant’s Jedi Temple as part of Order 66.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COMMANDER APPO

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a removable helmet

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available to pre-order July 14 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target.

As the momentous battle between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi nears its end, Kenobi peers past the armored visage of his former apprentice to see what Anakin Skywalker has become.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER (DUEL’S END)

Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available to pre-order July 14 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target.

