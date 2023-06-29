Channel the Dark Side with Darth Vader Ear Headband Coming Soon to shopDisney

This summer, bring the power of the Dark Side to your Disney wardrobe with a stylish Ear Headband inspired by Darth Vader. While we can’t guarantee you’ll be granted the ability to use the Force when you wear these Ear, we’re certain they’ll make you look awesome.

The world of Star Wars is making its way to shopDisney and the newest Ear Headband to join the collection has plenty of Dark Side vibes.

Fans can channel their inner Darth Vader with this sleek accessory that’s perfect for a day at the Disney Parks or the next Star Wars event you attend.

The headband itself is black with red lining (the part that touches the head), while the ears are designed like Vader’s chest plate and outlined in red.

A shiny black bow sits in the center of the headband and has a medallion that looks like the electronic device on Vader’s torso. From the looks of the photo, it seems that a black veil is attached to the back to give off the look of the Sith’s iconic helmet.

The Darth Vader Ear Headband will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for a link to the must-have accessory.

