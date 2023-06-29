Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 30% on Select Premium Room Stays at a Disneyland Resort Hotel

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 30% on select Premium rooms at the Disneyland Resort Hotels. This will be valid select nights in August and September.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 30% on select Premium room stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort—valid Sunday to Thursday nights from August 1 through September, 30, 2023.
  • Book now through September 26, 2023.
  • Travel must be completed by October 1, 2023.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

  • Save up to 30% on Premium room types

Disneyland Hotel:

  • Save up to 25% on Premium room types

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel:

  • Save up to 20% on Premium room types

Important Details:

  • Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel.
  • Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from August 1 through September 30, 2023.
  • Book now through September 26, 2023; travel must be completed by October 1, 2023.
  • Not valid for Standard rooms, select Concierge rooms or for Signature and Premium suites.
  • Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.
  • If a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card is not used, the non-discounted room price will be charged for the duration of the stay.
  • Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation.
  • Not valid on previously booked rooms, and this offer is non transferable.
  • Advance reservations are required.
  • Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
  • Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
  • Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
  • Additional per-adult charges apply if more than 2 adults per room.
  • Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
  • Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
  • Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park.
  • Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and are not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.

