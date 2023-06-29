Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 30% on Select Premium Room Stays at a Disneyland Resort Hotel

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 30% on select Premium rooms at the Disneyland Resort Hotels. This will be valid select nights in August and September.

What’s Happening:

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 30% on select Premium room stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort—valid Sunday to Thursday nights from August 1 through September, 30, 2023.

Book now through September 26, 2023.

Travel must be completed by October 1, 2023.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

Save up to 30% on Premium room types

Disneyland Hotel:

Save up to 25% on Premium room types

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel:

Save up to 20% on Premium room types

Important Details:

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel.

Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from August 1 through September 30, 2023.

Book now through September 26, 2023; travel must be completed by October 1, 2023.

Not valid for Standard rooms, select Concierge rooms or for Signature and Premium suites.

Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.

If a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card is not used, the non-discounted room price will be charged for the duration of the stay.

Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation.

Not valid on previously booked rooms, and this offer is non transferable.

Advance reservations are required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park.

Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and are not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.