Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 30% on Select Premium Room Stays at a Disneyland Resort Hotel

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 30% on select Premium rooms at the Disneyland Resort Hotels. This will be valid select nights in August and September.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 30% on select Premium room stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort—valid Sunday to Thursday nights from August 1 through September, 30, 2023.
- Book now through September 26, 2023.
- Travel must be completed by October 1, 2023.
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:
- Save up to 30% on Premium room types
Disneyland Hotel:
- Save up to 25% on Premium room types
Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel:
- Save up to 20% on Premium room types
Important Details:
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel.
- Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from August 1 through September 30, 2023.
- Book now through September 26, 2023; travel must be completed by October 1, 2023.
- Not valid for Standard rooms, select Concierge rooms or for Signature and Premium suites.
- Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.
- If a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card is not used, the non-discounted room price will be charged for the duration of the stay.
- Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation.
- Not valid on previously booked rooms, and this offer is non transferable.
- Advance reservations are required.
- Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
- Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
- Additional per-adult charges apply if more than 2 adults per room.
- Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
- Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
- Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park.
- Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and are not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.
