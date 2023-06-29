Eight Classic Disney Films Returning to Movie Theaters for Special Engagements in Celebration of Disney100

Eight classic Disney films are returning to movie theaters for special limited-time engagements in celebration of Disney100.

Celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with a special engagement of eight classic films. You’re invited to celebrate 100 years of movie magic with 2-week limited runs featuring several Disney favorites.

Tickets are now available for all eight films through Fandango

The films and their dates are: Pirates of the Caribbean : The Curse of the Black Pearl (July 7th–20th) Toy Story (July 21st–August 3rd) Frozen (August 4th–17th) Beauty and the Beast (August 18th–31st) The Incredibles (September 1st–14th) Coco (September 15th–28th) The Lion King (September 29th–October 12th) Moana (October 13th–26th)



The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is also partaking in these special screenings, albeit for just a single showing on select Thursdays from July through October.

The limited engagement of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl will take place on Thursday, July 13th at 8:15 p.m.

All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.

Tickets are $25 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango