Eight Classic Disney Films Returning to Movie Theaters for Special Engagements in Celebration of Disney100

Eight classic Disney films are returning to movie theaters for special limited-time engagements in celebration of Disney100.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with a special engagement of eight classic films. You’re invited to celebrate 100 years of movie magic with 2-week limited runs featuring several Disney favorites.
- Tickets are now available for all eight films through Fandango. Don’t miss your chance to see these films back on the big screen!
- The films and their dates are:
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (July 7th–20th)
- Toy Story (July 21st–August 3rd)
- Frozen (August 4th–17th)
- Beauty and the Beast (August 18th–31st)
- The Incredibles (September 1st–14th)
- Coco (September 15th–28th)
- The Lion King (September 29th–October 12th)
- Moana (October 13th–26th)
- The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is also partaking in these special screenings, albeit for just a single showing on select Thursdays from July through October.
- The limited engagement of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl will take place on Thursday, July 13th at 8:15 p.m.
- All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.
- Tickets are $25 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.
