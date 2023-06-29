Extended Trailer for “The Creator” to be Attached to “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in IMAX

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is rolling into theaters tonight and fans will be welcomed back into the world of the iconic character. Before the movie though, fans experiencing the film in IMAX will also see an extended trailer for the upcoming 20th Century Studios film The Creator.
- A new extended trailer of Gareth Edwards’ and 20th Century Studios’ The Creator will be attached to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX screenings.
- Additionally, a new IMAX poster has been released for the upcoming film.
About The Creator:
- Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
- The Creator stars:
- John David Washington
- Gemma Chan
- Ken Watanabe
- Sturgill Simpson
- Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles
- Academy Award winner Allison Janney
- Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.
- Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.
- The Creator will be coming to theaters September 29th.