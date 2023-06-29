Hulu Acquires US Streaming Rights to Jake Johnson’s “Self Reliance”

In a deal with MRC and Paramount Global Content Distribution, Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to Jake Johnson’s feature directorial debut, Self Reliance.

The hilarious and thrilling film is also written by and starring Jake Johnson, and boasts an all-star cast including: Anna Kendrick Natalie Morales Andy Samberg GaTa ( Dave ) Emily Hampshire ( Schitt’s Creek ) Mary Holland Boban Marjanović Christopher Lloyd Wayne Brady

The fiercely competitive deal was struck on the heels of the world premiere of the MRC-financed film at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival in March, which was a festival favorite, screening to a standing-room-only audience.

Self Reliance is produced by Lonely Island and Walcott Productions, while Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty and Jake Johnson serve as producers and executive producers include Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone.

is produced by Lonely Island and Walcott Productions, while Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty and Jake Johnson serve as producers and executive producers include Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone. The hilarious film will premiere as a Hulu Original on September 8.

Synopsis: